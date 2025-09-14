A stray morning shower before temperatures rise back to the upper 80s

Happy Sunday! We will see a couple of isolated showers this morning before we see our temperatures rise back into the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will be minimal throughout the work week as our string of August-like days continues. Our highs will stay in the upper 80s with a chance to even hit 90 by midweek. Our next best rain chance will be Friday into Saturday.