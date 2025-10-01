A summer-like start to October

Happy first day of October! Our string of summer-like days will continue, with highs remaining in the lower to middle 80s for the rest of the workweek. This evening, our temperatures are expected to fall to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-80s under a very sunny sky. The start of Keeneland's fall meet will be a gorgeous one as highs will be in the lower 80s all weekend long. Our next chance for rain will come by the start of next week, but it still looks to be isolated to scattered showers at best.