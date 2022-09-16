Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Summery September Weekend

Heat Peaks Next Week
1.jpg
weather
1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 3:27 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 03:27:28-04

High pressure hangs on into the weekend and we'll see continued mostly sunny and dry weather with highs in the mid 80s Friday through Sunday. If you're heading out to Kroger Field Saturday to see the Cats, take some sunscreen! Our mid September late summer heat peaks with highs around 90° next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!