A Summery September Weekend

High pressure hangs on into the weekend and we'll see continued mostly sunny and dry weather with highs in the mid 80s Friday through Sunday. If you're heading out to Kroger Field Saturday to see the Cats, take some sunscreen! Our mid September late summer heat peaks with highs around 90° next week.
Posted at 3:27 AM, Sep 16, 2022
