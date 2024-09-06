A Summery Start but a Fall Finish

We'll start of the weekend feeling like summer Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s before a fall cool down roll in. Watch for scattered showers and a few strong storms Friday evening/overnight as a cold front sweeps east. Drought has expanded and deepened across the Commonwealth but the rain we'll pick up won't make much of a dent in it. Saturday and Sunday will see nothing but sunshine as much cooler and less muggy air filters in behind the front. Expect below normal highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Ideal football weather for the Saturday afternoon game out at Kroger Field!