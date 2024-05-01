A Summery Start to May

The first day of May will feel more like early June as we switch back to summer mode midweek! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs edging into the low 80s Wednesday. We'll see more sunshine with near record highs in the mid 80s Thursday. Unfortunately, this trend does not continue into your Derby weekend. Showers and storms are likely Friday as a cold front slowly approaches. It won't be an all-day rain out for the Kentucky Oaks but we'll see on and off again showers, storms and locally heavy rain. Derby day looks slightly better, but we'll still need to watch for scattered showers and t-showers Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday and top out around 80° Sunday.

