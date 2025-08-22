A Summery Weekend

The low clouds were very persistent through the first half of your Friday and they've been enough to knock temperatures back some for this afternoon. We'll get more Sun as the day goes on and top out in the low and mid 80s.

A Canadian cold front will be arriving late Saturday into Sunday that will bring a pretty good dose of early fall weather next week. During the weekend transition, it's still summertime with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday with a sky becoming partly sunny. There will be a small storm chance Saturday afternoon, and we still need the rain.

On Sunday, the Canadian air begins to arrive. It'll still be warm and with a bit more sunshine our highs will also stay on the summery side, in the mid 80s. As the afternoon goes on, the Canadian air begins to take hold and the humidity will begin to drop off, setting the stage for early fall weather next week.