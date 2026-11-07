A Sunday Morning Freeze Warning

Colder air is finally settling in around the Bluegrass this weekend. High pressure is building down from Canada and bringing the coldest air of the season with it. Overall, it'll be a mostly sunny and cool Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. One of the chillier days we've seen so far this fall. There will be some clouds, mainly in the northeast today.

We have a FREEZE WARNING tonight as lows head to the upper 20s and low 30s. This year's end to the growing season is coming a little late this year. Even though we were frosty this morning, the growing season ends Sunday for many of us.

We'll warm it up some early in the week, but a stronger cold shot it poised to arrive by next weekend.