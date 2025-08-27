Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A sunny and comfortable Wednesday

Highs will reach the mid-70s
Happy Wednesday! Our string of fall-like days will continue, with highs reaching the mid-70s under a very clear sky. Not much will change into the evening hours as temperatures will reach the lower 50s, and Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. By Labor Day weekend, we see an isolated rain chance on Friday, but highs in the lower 80s all weekend. We stay slightly below seasonal values during the start of the next workweek.

