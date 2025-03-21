A Sunny and Seasonable Start to the Weekend

We're starting off our first spring weekend with plenty of sunshine and near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday thanks to a breezy southwest wind. A cold front tracks through early Saturday morning ramping up cloud cover and sparking a few showers overnight. We'll clear out and enjoy more sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs edging closer to 60°. Enjoy it while you can, active weather fires up to wrap up the weekend. We'll see widespread rain Sunday with locally heavy rain and strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. Highs will fall from the mid 60s Sunday to the mid 50s Monday.