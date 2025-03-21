We're starting off our first spring weekend with plenty of sunshine and near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday thanks to a breezy southwest wind. A cold front tracks through early Saturday morning ramping up cloud cover and sparking a few showers overnight. We'll clear out and enjoy more sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs edging closer to 60°. Enjoy it while you can, active weather fires up to wrap up the weekend. We'll see widespread rain Sunday with locally heavy rain and strong storms possible in the afternoon/evening. Highs will fall from the mid 60s Sunday to the mid 50s Monday.
A Sunny and Seasonable Start to the Weekend
Nice Saturday, More Showers and Storms Sunday
