A sunny and seasonal Sunday

Highs to reach the upper 50s
Happy Sunday! It will be a sunny and gorgeous Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 50s under abundant sunshine. By evening, our temperatures will drop to the upper 30s, with patchy morning fog for most of us. Monday will start clear, but showers will develop by the afternoon and evening as a string of cold fronts moves through the Commonwealth during the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet and dreary, and our temperatures will fall to the lower 40s by Thanksgiving.

