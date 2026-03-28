Happy Saturday! Get the sweaters and sweatshirts out because it will be a sunny but brisk Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Some of us may see the mid-50s, but temperatures will struggle to approach seasonal norms. It will be another cold evening with lows reaching the lower 30s. Some of us may even see patch frost early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will be slim through the start of the workweek as highs climb back to the 70s.