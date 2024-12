It's the first full day of winter and it's certainly going to feel like it. We'll enjoy a lot of sunshine, but the day began very cold and will only moderate into the mid 30s today. We'll enjoy a lot of sun with some high clouds late.

But, Christmas week has a big warm up with highs in the 40s tomorrow and 50s and even pushing 60 for Christmas and the days after.

Rain chances will be around almost every day next week with the best chances on Christmas day and next Friday.