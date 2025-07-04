We're in for a hot, muggy and quiet Independence Day weekend, exactly what you'd expect this time of the year. Stay cool and stay safe! Highs will soar to the low to mid 90s Friday through Sunday with sunshine dominating and muggy air entrenched across the Commonwealth. A pattern shift will lead to daily shower and storm chances with highs in the 80s next week.
A Sunny, Hot and Muggy Independence Day
Showers and Storms Return Next Week
