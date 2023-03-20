A Sunny Start to Spring

The vernal equinox happens at 5:24 PM Monday, spring begins in the northern hemisphere with the sun directly over the equator. We're starting the new season on a milder note, with plenty of sunshine and highs around 50°. Expect one last hard freeze overnight, Tuesday morning lows will drop into the 20s with mostly clear skies and a frosty start to the day. The rest of the week is trending milder and active with highs climbing into the upper 50s (near normal) Tuesday and Wednesday and spiking in the 70s Thursday. We'll see a midweek round of showers followed by more showers and a strong storm chance Thursday into Friday.