A Sunny Start to the Weekend

We're starting off the weekend with spectacular weather but unfortunately, it won't last. Expect sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s Friday, a beautiful afternoon for sure. Saturday will see increasing clouds and a few showers around on and off through the day with highs staying in the upper 70s. A decent day but not as nice as Friday. Low pressure and an approaching cold front will give us our best chance for rain late in the weekend. Sunday will end up partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and highs still in the upper 70s.