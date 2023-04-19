A Taste of Early Summer through Thursday

We're in for a wild spring ride through the end of the week. A strong south/southwest flow sets up midweek with a warm front lifting into the Great Lakes and a big ridge of high pressure east. Highs will soar into the upper 70s, low 80s Wednesday and max out in the low to mid 80s Thursday. Lexington's record high Thursday is 85° set in 1957. A cold front approaches Friday and briefly stalls Saturday setting up rounds of showers and storms. Much cooler air filtering in will drop highs from the 70s to the 50s Friday into Saturday, a raw setup after near record warmth. We'll dry out later in the weekend and end up even colder with a spring cold snap and frost/freeze potential multiple mornings early next week.

