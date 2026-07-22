A Taste of Mid September

After the storms of yesterday, it's been a much calmer day today, and for many a much more comfortable too. Eventually the dry Canadian air wins the battle and we'll all enjoy a September preview the next few days.

We're looking at a few days with nice and low humidity and seasonably cool temperatures. We'll be in the 70s Thursday and back to the low 80s Friday. For a lot of us, night time lows the next few nights will dip into the 50s. For a lot of us, the air conditioners get a bit of a break.

LEX NEWS

Summer roars back next week. The Muggies will be coming back as will highs in the 90s.