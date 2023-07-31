A Taste Of September To Start August

Relief from the muggies has arrived in the form of much lower humidity. Dew point numbers have already started dropping into the 50s, giving us an early September feel even as we begin what is normally a muggy month of August, which we'll enjoy both Tuesday and most of Wednesday before a more traditional feel returns later this week.

LEX 18

Along with the return of the muggies, the heat will return as well. By the end of the week and this weekend, we'll be pushing and likely getting back into the 90s. After all, it's still August, so we can't make the complete transition yet to fall.