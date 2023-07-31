Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Taste Of September To Start August

The Muggies Take A Break
731dewtue.jfif
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 18:01:43-04

Relief from the muggies has arrived in the form of much lower humidity. Dew point numbers have already started dropping into the 50s, giving us an early September feel even as we begin what is normally a muggy month of August, which we'll enjoy both Tuesday and most of Wednesday before a more traditional feel returns later this week.

731dewtue.jfif

Along with the return of the muggies, the heat will return as well. By the end of the week and this weekend, we'll be pushing and likely getting back into the 90s. After all, it's still August, so we can't make the complete transition yet to fall.

731highs.jfif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth