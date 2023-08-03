A Taste Of Summer Heat Returns

After a couple of seasonably cool days, the summer heat is about to make its return to the Bluegrass. With a clearing sky tonight, some areas of fog will be possible, especially places that saw decent rainfall today. After that low cloudiness/fog burns off, a mostly sunny sky will allow our afternoon temperatures to head close to 90.

Saturday is looking hot as well with sunshine as highs get up into the low 90s with enough humidity to notice. Sunday will end up muggy and hot.

Sunday will also feature our next significant rain chance. It'll come in the form of thunderstorms and the possibility that a few of those could be strong. We'll keep an eye on that as we get closer to Sunday.

Next week is looking like early September again, warm and dry after Monday.