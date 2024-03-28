A Terrific Spring Friday

We've enjoyed a wonderful sunny Thursday. We'll see a lot of sunshine again on Friday, but there will be a couple of changes. It will be warmer, in the upper 60s, and breezier. It's looking dry for us again, but that may be changing as we head into the Easter weekend.

There will be small rain chances on Saturday, but for most of us, it will be a dry day. Highs head into the 70s. Easter Sunday has more clouds and a better rain chance, but still a lot of dry time, too, with highs near 70.

We're looking at strong storm chances by Tuesday.