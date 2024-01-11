A Thursday Break

We'll enjoy a brief break from active weather but get ready for round two early this weekend! Expect highs around 50°, plenty of sunshine and a stout (10-20 mph) southwest wind Thursday. Low pressure approaches Friday throwing another round of widespread rain our way but quite a bit of wind too. A wind advisory is in effect Friday through Saturday morning for southerly wind gusts around 35-45 mph. A few strong storms aren't out of the question either. We'll wrap it up with scattered rain to snow showers overnight into Saturday morning as much colder air filters in. That Arctic blast with a chance for snow is still on track early next week.

