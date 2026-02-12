A Typical February Chill Thursday

We're fully back to "normal" February weather Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. High pressure drifts overhead Friday allowing more sunshine and slightly warmer highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This weekend will stay quiet, to start, but with high pressure sliding east and a wave of low pressure passing to our south, expect an active end. We'll top out in the mid to upper 50s Valentine's Day with partly sunny skies, Saturday will be our pick day of the weekend. Rain develops Saturday night and continues Sunday. Watch for rounds of moderate to heavy rain across our southern counties. Presidents Day still looks dry with highs warming into the 60s toward the middle of next week.