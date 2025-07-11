A Typical Mid July Weekend

We're looking at a pretty typical middle weekend of July. For us, that means heat, humidity along with a few thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

We'll begin with sunshine but clouds will begin to arrive as we get later into the morning. Saturday we'll see t-storms popping up in the afternoon. Locally heavy rains in this tropical air mass are possible. Enjoy the heat as we get into the 90s along with plenty of humidity so it'll be a good case of the Muggies.

Sunday will have more clouds and a better storm chance which will knock the temperature back a couple of degrees.