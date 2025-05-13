A Typical Mid May Day

It's actually a pretty typical mid May day. We'll squeeze a bit of sun out, but overall it's mostly cloudy. T-showers are already becoming more numerous and will increase through the afternoon. These all look like 'garden variety' storms today, but you may get a heavier downpour out of a few of them.

Highs will be about normal today, in the mid 70s. You will also notice there's a bit more humidity in the air today too.

For those that are looking for it, there's a little surge of summer heat coming our way to finish the week, along with the chance for some stronger storms.