A Typical Summer Weekend

The summer weekends are quickly counting down, but this one should still have classic summer weather feel. It's going to end up being hot, humid but neither of which should be extreme or over the top.

We'll enjoy a good deal of sunshine. There will be some puffy cumulus clouds around each afternoon, but still looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. Storm chances are very small, but not zero, so most of us will be dry.

It's going to be seasonably hot with enough humidity you'll notice, but not completely muggy. We'll be around 90 on Saturday and should make the low 90s on Sunday.