A Very Chilly and Unsettled Spring Weekend

Whether you're heading out to Keeneland for the opening day of the spring meet or you're just out and about it's going to be an unsettled start to the weekend. A low over the Great Lakes will spark scattered showers and a few t-showers Friday. Bursts of rain may be accompanied by small hail or graupel. With colder air filtering in it will also be windy and raw, highs will stay mired in the mid to upper 40s, around 20° below average for this time of the year! Watch for snow showers mixing in Saturday morning. Lows will drop close to freezing, minor accumulation on elevated surfaces is possible but roads will likely stay wet. Expect lingering rain showers Saturday afternoon and with clouds clearing a cold Sunday morning could bring a frost/freeze threat as lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. We'll rapidly dry out, warm up and see more sunshine Sunday, it is certainly looking like the pick day of the weekend.