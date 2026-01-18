A very cold and brisk Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a very cold, subseasonal Sunday, with highs in the mid-20s under a mostly clear sky. Feels like temperatures will fall to the teens through the afternoon and overnight with lows in the upper teens. MLK Jr Day will be another brisk day with highs in the middle 20s and overnight lows in the single digits. We will slowly warm up as the workweek begins, with highs reaching the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next system looks to arrive by next weekend, but its impacts are still too far out to determine.