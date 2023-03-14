The last of the snow showers/flurries are exiting eastern Kentucky. Even with all the problems that developed with icy bridges, it still only measured 2/10 of an inch.

That sign of winter brings the next one tonight...a very cold night with low in the teens and low 20s. It's looking like the coldest night since mid February. It won't be record cold as those still stand as part of the huge 1993 storm. Ice fog may form in some valleys, so be prepared with a few slick spots possible.

We do see a brief warm up later this week. It's just a blip of warmth with highs getting into the 50s and 60s starting tomorrow. However, more cold is coming by the weekend.