A very comfortable end to the weekend

Highs to reach the lower 70s under a mostly clear sky
Happy Sunday! Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. This evening, temperatures will fall to the lower 40s. If you are heading out to Keeneland today, make sure you're packing sunglasses and sunscreen, as it will be very sunny. The rest of the work week will be nearly the same. Highs will reach the mid to lower 70s under abundant sunshine. Rain chances will be at a minimum, with our next chance coming next weekend.

