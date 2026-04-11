A very comfortable start to the weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend, with temperatures rising into the lower 70s by the afternoon. We will see a mixture of clouds and sun throughout the day. This evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s before temperatures rise back to the lower 80s. There will be numerous opportunities to break records, as highs will remain in the lower 80s. Our best chance for rain will be Monday, with scattered showers and storms. A strong upper-level high-pressure system will build in the southeast, leaving us with a much drier workweek.