A very comfortable weekend

Happy Saturday! A few showers are possible this morning before temperatures quickly rise back to the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry and comfortable, with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase into the start of the workweek as a potent low-pressure system passes through the Commonwealth on Monday night. We will see scattered showers and storms on Tuesday morning. A few of those storms could be strong. By Oaks day, temperatures will be cooler, in the 60s, with a few showers. Derby day will be cooler with highs in the 50s.