A Very Cool Memorial Day Weekend Inbound

We have an unseasonably cool Memorial Day weekend in the works with well below normal highs in the 60s all the way through to next Tuesday. Also watch for chilly overnight lows in the 40s to low 50s. The good news- we're starting it off mostly to partly sunny and dry Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the rain chance ramps up late in the weekend with showers developing Sunday afternoon/evening and more rain on the way Memorial Day. There may be a few rumbles of thunder Monday, if you have outdoor plans, have a backup plan ready to roll.

