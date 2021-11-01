A Very Cool November Start

We're in for an unseasonably cool first week of November as a Great Lakes trough digs in and keeps the temperature suppressed. Monday will end up mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Watch for a few showers (rain) overnight with lows dropping to the upper 30s after the moisture departs. High pressure building in from out west will push a north/northwest flow through midweek keeping highs well below average, around 50° Tuesday and falling into the 40s later in the week with lows down around and briefly below freezing. Low pressure will pass to our south Thursday into Friday and graze the Commonwealth with a few rain to snow showers possible, mainly across southeastern counties.