A very hot and humid end to June

Get ready for more heat and humidity as our weather pattern changes to a classic summer heatwave. A high-pressure system has formed overhead, trapping heat and humidity in the Commonwealth, raising our highs to the 90s. Tonight will be another warm evening with temperatures in the lower 70s under a mostly clear sky. Some areas may see patchy fog early in the morning before temperatures rise back into the 90s. Heat indices will remain high as dewpoints increase. While it will be in the lower 90s on the thermometer, the heat index will be closer to the triple digits throughout the workweek. Our pattern does not change until the 4th of July weekend, where we could see a few showers and storms.