A very seasonal Saturday

Happy Saturday! Today will be a very seasonal start to the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. By the afternoon, a few of us may see a few showers before our temperatures plummet to the upper 20s Sunday morning, with maybe a few snowflakes. Sunday will stay cold with highs in the middle 30s and a few passing snow showers. Accumulations will be minor if anything manages to stick. The workweek will start off cold with highs in the middle 30s before rising back to the 50s by midweek. We may see a few flurries on Monday, but the next chance for rainfall looks to arrive by the middle of the workweek.