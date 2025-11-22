A very seasonal weekend

Happy Saturday! Our Saturday will start dreary as showers and storms push through the Commonwealth, but by the afternoon, we will see some sunshine as highs reach the upper 50s. By evening, we could see a few clouds pass through as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Sunday will be similar with highs in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. The workweek will be warmer, with temperatures staying near the lower 60s. Rain chances will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of cold fronts will drop our temperatures to the lower 40s by Thanksgiving.