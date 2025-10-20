A very seasonal work week

Break out those sweaters and jackets, as our temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the work week. This evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s under a very clear sky. Highs will stay in the 60s on Tuesday before dropping to the 50s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will also take a dive into the upper 30s, bringing the chance for frost Thursday and Friday morning before warming up by the weekend.
