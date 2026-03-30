A very spring forecast

Our forecast will continue warming up as highs reach the lower 70s this afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers during the morning commute. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon and evening. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with a spot shower possible by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday, with showers and storms possible throughout the day. We will then have daily chances of rain through the end of the workweek and into Easter weekend.