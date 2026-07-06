A very summery pattern moves into the Commonwealth

Get ready for a very summery weather pattern this week! We will see daily chances for showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s all week. Tonight, our showers and storms will decrease as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky. Tuesday will be nearly identical to Monday with highs in the mid-80s and afternoon showers and storms. This pattern continues into Wednesday, with highs in the 80s and afternoon pop-up showers and storms. By the weekend, another cold front will arrive, bringing widespread showers and storms. We will be watching that front as we get closer to the weekend.