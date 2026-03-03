Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Very Warm and Unsettled Stretch

Showers, Storms and Well Above Normal Highs the Rest of the Week
A warm front tracking north will push a round of rain across the area Tuesday morning. It'll slowly taper off in the afternoon with plenty of lingering cloud cover and well above normal highs soaring into the 60s thanks to a gusty south wind. Expect unsettled and unseasonably warm weather to persist much of this week with rounds of showers and storms on and off as multiple fronts take aim at the Commonwealth. We'll max out with near record highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend. We'll also need to watch for strong storms and locally heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

