A Very Warm Last Day of Summer

We're caught between two systems this weekend, an east coast tropical low with torrential rain and another wave out west sparking showers and the potential for strong to severe storms. Essentially, we're high and dry as we wrap up summer and edge into fall. Highs will start out in the low to mid 80s Friday with mostly sunny skies. High clouds blowing in from that retrograding east coast low will tamp down the temperature later in the weekend. The autumnal equinox is early Saturday morning, and we'll end up with highs around 80° later in the day and in the upper 70s Sunday. Our best chance for a round of showers and storms fires up toward the middle of next week.

