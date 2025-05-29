Watch Now
A Very Wet Friday

Waves Of Rain And T-Storms
The final rain maker in this sequence arrives later tonight. Locally heavy rain is a possibility with most of us picking up over an inch of rain and some closer to 2 inches. Even with the heavy rain potential, no severe weather is expected.

The rain continues into Friday. We'll see a wave early Friday which will have the heavier rain with a second batch arriving in the afternoon.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures down Friday with highs only in the 60s.

After a few scattered t-showers Saturday afternoon, drier weather is coming next week along with some summer heat.

