A warm and partly sunny Presidents' Day

Our workweek will be warm, with highs in the upper 50s on Monday afternoon. We could even see the upper 60s by the end of the week. Sunday evening will be brisk, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s and a chance of dense fog. Fog will burn by the late morning hours before a partly cloudy sky lingers through the afternoon. Rain chances remain isolated at best through the end of the workweek, when we may see showers and storms pass through the Commonwealth.