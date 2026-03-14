Happy Saturday and Happy Pie Day! It will be a warm and quiet Saturday with highs reaching the lower 60s. Wind gusts will be much calmer than on Friday, and we will see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. By the evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Sunday will be much warmer and windier as another strong cold front approaches from the west. Much of the day will be dry with highs reaching the lower 70s. Overnight, the cold front will pass through the Commonwealth, bringing very strong winds and some severe storms. Primary hazards will be strong, straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado or two. Make sure to have a way to receive alerts on your phone, as this will be an overnight event. Keep your ringer on or use a NOAA weather radio. By Monday morning, the system will move out, leaving us with highs in the 30s.