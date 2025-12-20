A warm and sunny Saturday

Happy Saturday! After a colder Friday, our weekend will start with us back in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky. By the evening, a weak cold front will pass through, bringing our temperatures down to the lower 30s. Sunday will be a bit colder as we feel the effects of the cold front, with highs staying in the mid-40s. By the workweek, we will warm back up to the 50s, where we will stay for most of the week. Christmas looks to be a warm one, with highs in the 60s and a chance of a few showers.