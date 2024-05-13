We have a warm and unsettled week ahead with two rounds of active weather inbound. Monday will end up in the upper 70s with increasing clouds and a few late day showers. This will be your last chance to mow the grass for a couple of days. Expect showers and storms Tuesday, the severe storm threat will stay across the deep south. Clouds and scattered showers will linger Wednesday with a dry Thursday and another round of showers and storms to start the weekend.
Posted at 3:44 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 03:44:39-04
