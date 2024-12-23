A Warm Christmas Forecast

We've seen the last of the cold air for a while. The pattern since the beginning of December has been pretty cold overall, but there's a switch for a week or 2 that has arrived today. This will carry us through Christmas through the beginning of the New Year. The temperatures look to stay at and above normal.

That means your Christmas Eve day will be mild, although a few degrees cooler than today, still in the 40s. On Christmas Day, we'll add those degrees back as highs will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

There's a small rain chance on Christmas Eve Day that will last into Christmas, but most hours will be dry, and mild.

