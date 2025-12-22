A Warm Christmas Week

After the top 10 cold start to December, Christmas week will be much warmer. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Christmas Eve and more than 20 above normal going into the weekend after Christmas. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60 through Wednesday and then into the 60s starting on Christmas and into the weekend.So we'll be looking at a very green Christmas around here.

But heads up, very cold air is heading in before the New Year as temperatures look to plummet starting Sunday afternoon and will be with us into early next week.