A Warm, Muggy and Unsettled Week

We are stuck in a warm, muggy and unsettled rut this week, expect a daily chance for showers and storms. While the threat for severe weather is low, we'll need to watch for torrential rain and a few strong storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will stay on either side of 80° all week, tracking close to average. With so much moisture funneled into the Commonwealth thanks to a strong southerly flow, it will stay steamy out there. Don't expect much change until later this weekend.