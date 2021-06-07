Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Warm, Muggy and Unsettled Week

Rounds of Showers, Storms and Heavy Rain
items.[0].videoTitle
Monday sunrise forecast
1.jpg
2.jpg
Posted at 3:41 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 08:52:58-04

We are stuck in a warm, muggy and unsettled rut this week, expect a daily chance for showers and storms. While the threat for severe weather is low, we'll need to watch for torrential rain and a few strong storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will stay on either side of 80° all week, tracking close to average. With so much moisture funneled into the Commonwealth thanks to a strong southerly flow, it will stay steamy out there. Don't expect much change until later this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight