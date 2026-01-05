A warm start to the first full week of January

Our first full week of January will be warm, with highs reaching the 50s and eventually the 60s by the end of the week. Monday night will be warmer than Sunday night, with overnight lows in the lower 40s. We could see a few isolated showers overnight into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 60. Our warming trend continues through the rest of the week, with showers possible across the Commonwealth by Thursday and Friday. However, our warm days will not last, as a couple of cold fronts will push us back into the 30s by Sunday.